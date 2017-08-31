Legal action against BPL

Three Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) line staff employees fired earlier this month are seeking a court order quashing their termination.

In documents filed in the Supreme Court yesterday, Tevaughn Miller, D’yanndra Curry and Katonia Neely say they were never given a chance to respond to allegations made against them when they were fired.

Attorney Wayne Munroe, who represents them, filed an originating summons and an affidavit on their behalf.

They were fired after a forensic audit and investigation regarding vendor fraud at BPL was completed.

The report examined matters connected to a reported $2 million that has gone missing from BPL.

They are listed as the plaintiffs in the matter and BPL is listed as the defendant.

According to Miller’s affidavit, he was a filing and records clerk.

“At the time of termination, my duties included stamping in invoices, logging checks, taking the checks to the executive wing for signature and filing away paperwork,” he said.

“I was never given an opportunity to be heard or respond to any allegations made against me as mandated in section 16.13 of the industrial agreement between the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) and the defendant company.”

The workers are seeking relief in the form of a declaration that they were suspended contrary to the BEWU’s industrial agreement; that they have a right to challenge their suspension or termination; that they were suspended beyond the period permitted in the industrial agreement, and an order quashing their termination.

They are also seeking costs.

Munroe said yesterday he hopes to join his matter to a similar matter taking place before Supreme Court Justice Ian Winder.

“If the judge hears our case, as well as that of Obie Ferguson’s, it will save time,” Munroe said.

He noted that Ferguson, a labor attorney who heads the Trade Union Congress, also has an action against BPL over the firing of employees.

Munroe will appear before Winder on September 4.

Letter

Miller’s August 16 termination letter was included in his affidavit.

It reads, “We refer to our letter dated August 3, 2017, in which you were suspended pending completion of the forensic audit and investigation regarding the vendor fraud.

“We advise that at the conclusion of this investigation, the company has determined that you have committed major breaches, including gross misconduct and dishonesty.

“Further, based on the findings of the investigation, the company has a reasonable and honest suspicion and belief that you were complicit in committing a fraud against the company resulting in substantial financial losses.

“We consider your actions to be repugnant to the fundamental interest of the company and therefore, in accordance with clause 16.12.1(a) of the BEC/BEWU industrial agreement and section 33 of the Employment Act, you are hereby summarily dismissed effective immediately without notice or payment in lieu of notice.”

Neely, an accounts payable clerk for six years, told The Nassau Guardian the day of the firings that she did nothing wrong.

“I am not a part of it,” she said. “I have a mortgage. I have a nine-year-old son. I am a single mother and everything falls on me. Right now back to school is happening and they left me with nothing.

“They can check my bank accounts. I have nothing on there.”

The BEWU has put BPL on notice that it would take industrial action over the firings.

BEWU Secretary General Astrid Bodie said the union does not support wrongdoing.

BPL has extended the suspension of two mangers who were put on leave last week.

On Sunday, Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union (BEUMU) President Anthony Christie said the union wants “full disclosure of the reasons why the managers were suspended” and warned of “drastic” action if the union members are not returned to normal work.