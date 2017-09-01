Ward: Little increase in hurricane coverage

With hurricane season fully in effect, CEO and President of Bahamas First Patrick Ward expressed concerns that there has been little increase in the purchase of hurricane coverage, despite the devastating hurricanes that have hit The Bahamas in the past two years.

Ward said a more detailed and quantitative analysis was done on the purchase of hurricane/home protection policies.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, Ward indicated that the policy numbers were not up by “as much as we thought it would be”.

“We are obviously trying to encourage people to take it more seriously because of what happened,” he said.

“But we haven’t really seen the level uptick that we would like to at this stage.

“We are trying to analyze why that is the case.”

The estimated amount of insured losses is expected to be in excess of $400 million as a result of Hurricane Matthew.

But residents in The Bahamas still have not made any significant moves to increase hurricane coverage or purchase new policies, Ward suggested.

Ward said that he suspects the reason behind the low number of policies being purchased has more to do with the economic aspect of it, in terms of affordability.

He noted that, more “than anything else”, affordability is the reason.

But in the interim, Ward said the company is looking to review the numbers to ensure that they are not “improperly” coming to the wrong conclusion.

“We are trying to do a more comprehensive review to make sure we are not missing anything,” he said.

“At this stage, I would say that generally speaking, it is less than what we thought it would be.”