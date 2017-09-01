Date:
Haitian migrants apprehended in Abacos


Published: Sep 01, 2017

In a combined effort between the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), the Department of Immigration and the Royal Bahamas Police Force, 53 Haitian migrants were apprehended on Tilloo Cay, Abaco, on Wednesday.

The RBDF patrol craft HMBS Kamalamee, commanded by Senior Lieutenant Valentino Rolle, while on patrol discovered the migrants — 44 men, six women and three children — who all appeared to be in good health.

The migrants have been turned over to authorities for processing.

 

 

 

