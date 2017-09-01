Police say they are fully prepared for new school year

As government schools across The Bahamas prepare to open for the 2017/2018 school year on Monday, police have committed to increasing presence on and around campuses.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade said at least one officer is assigned to each school.

During the last school year, several stabbings took place on public school campuses.

In some instances, videos of the incidents went viral on social media.

Many parents expressed concern about their children’s safety, considering weapons were being snuck into schools despite daily security searches.

Speaking to how police intend to address the problem, Greenslade said, “The commanders here from all of the policing divisions within New Providence will meet with the teachers and principals of the schools in their policing divisions and they will form good working relationships.

“They did it in the past, but they will be reinforcing it.

“As you know, we also have the mobile patrol unit who is patrolling all of the divisions in The Bahamas, and a part of their control is stopping at the school in their areas and checking on the officer [posted] at the school.

“We also have the division cars [which] are available by patrol.

“They, too, will be checking on the schools.

“So parents can feel free to know that their children will be safer in school this year.”

Chief Superintendent Craig Stubbs, who heads the Police Traffic Division, said officers will be saturating school zones to ensure the proper flow of traffic and the safety of students throughout the school year.

He warned that there will be stiff penalties for those not following traffic laws, especially near schools.

Stubbs said his division is working with the Ministry of Works to ensure all traffic lights are working and that they have access to the necessary traffic signs.