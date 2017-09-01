Mitchell: It’s Davis’ turn now

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Senator Fred Mitchell said he will support PLP Interim Leader Philip Brave Davis during the party’s upcoming convention.

“I’m really happy to be associated with him,” said Mitchell at a branch meeting in Elizabeth Estates on Wednesday night.

“I’ve worked a long time with him.

“This has been the go-to man for everything in the PLP for over two decades.

“Anything goes wrong, you go to him. If it’s money, if it’s a court case or if it’s trying to facilitate movements around the country – everything, you go to him. So, it is his turn now. [It’s] time to do that.”

Davis became interim leader when former Prime Minister Perry Christie resigned as leader five days after the May 10 general election.

Mitchell said the PLP has to unite behind a stable platform.

“I think that the leader of the party, who is taking us forward now, represents that opportunity to build on a stable platform,” he said.

In an interview yesterday, Mitchell said Davis “has my support”.

“My traveling with Mr. Davis speaks for itself,” he said.

“I’m his appointee in the Senate. I’ve spoken very strongly in terms of what he’s applied to the leadership equation.

“PLPs know exactly what my position is, and I think the country knows what my position is.”

Mitchell, the former minister of immigration and foreign affairs, lost his Fox Hill seat in the election.

Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin announced on Monday that she will challenge Davis for the leadership of the party.

The party’s convention is set for October 22–25 at the Melia Nassau Beach resort.

Hanna-Martin and Davis were the only two former PLP Cabinet ministers who retained their seats after the election.

The party only captured four of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly.

Mitchell said yesterday that Hanna-Martin has done a “good job as a minister of the government”.

“So I think let all contenders come. Whoever wants to run, let them run,” he said.

When asked if he intends to run, Mitchell said, “I’m a cheerleader”.

“Essentially what I’m trying to do is get members of the PLP to stop wringing their hands and get over this election defeat and to get going, because we have now 57 months left before the election takes place.

“I’m interested in winning in 2022. Whatever role I can play in doing, that is fine. I’m quite satisfied with what I do now.”