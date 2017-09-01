Keith Bell: Bill to intercept communications needed

Former Minister of State for National Security Keith Bell said yesterday the introduction of an Interception of Communications Bill is an absolute necessity, charging that it is “critical to our national security”.

Attorney General Carl Bethel confirmed this week that the government intends to bring the bill to Parliament early in the term.

Months ahead of the general election, the Christie administration introduced a similar bill, which the then opposition Free National Movement (FNM) dubbed the ‘Spy Bill’.

At the time, FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis said the government was ramming the bill down the throats of Bahamians and called the proposed legislation “dangerous”.

The bill was shelved in the face of strong opposition from the FNM and other groups.

Bell said yesterday that he has no idea what the government proposes to do but “the fact of the matter is that, that is something that has to be done”.

When asked about the government’s shift in tone on the matter, Bell said, “For me, the only thing I can say about that is that they were just an opposition.

“The FNM knew that, that piece of legislation was critical to our national security and they knew then and they know now that they cannot dance around it.

“It has to be introduced. Otherwise, when we have another major drug case or a case involving terrorism, when we do arrest the guys and carry them before the court, the court is going to throw the case out on the grounds that it was unconstitutional for the minister of national security or the attorney general to have tapped the phones in the first place.

“They knew it but they were only playing ‘politricks’.”

Bethel has assured that the FNM’s version of the bill has the appropriate checks and balances.

He said there are “some buffers” in the bill to prevent abuse of power.

The bill has not yet been circulated.

Anomalies

Regarding the PLP’s bill, Bell said the former administration was only trying to correct anomalies that exist under the Listening Devices Act.

Under that act, “Where the minister responsible for national security is satisfied that the interests of the defense or the internal security of The Bahamas so require, he may in writing authorize the use by any person specified in the authorization of a listening device for such period (not exceeding 30 days) and in such manner as may be so specified.”

It further states that, “the commissioner after consultation with the attorney general, may in writing authorize the use by a police officer of a listening device for that purpose in such manner and for such period (not exceeding fourteen days) as may be specified in the authorization”.

Bell said, “If you have the police who want to listen to somebody’s telephone conversations or what have you, they need to come through the court.

“What we were doing under the old bill, was that we were correcting that anomaly.

“So we were saying the police now have to go before a judge and swear in an affidavit that they need to tap somebody’s phone. So we were correcting the law.”

During the drug case of Melvin Maycock Sr. in 2013, attorneys questioned the constitutionality of the Listening Devices Act. The matter was appealed all the way up to the Privy Council.

In 2014, Privy Council upheld the constitutionality of the act.

However, the court directed a magistrate to determine whether those wiretaps were used lawfully.