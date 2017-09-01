Girls far outperform boys in nat’l exams

Girls received 100 percent more A grades than boys in the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examinations, the results released yesterday by the Ministry of Education show.

Of the 2,141 grades of A awarded to students, girls got 1,428, while boys got 713 – a difference of 100.2 percent.

Similarly, girls received 80 percent more B grades than boys.

Of the 3,000 Bs awarded, girls got 1,931, while boys received 1,069.

Additionally, girls received 64 percent more Cs than boys.

Girls received 4,396 Cs, compared to the 2,669 Cs received by boys.

A total of 7,065 Cs were awarded.

A total of 25,101 grades were awarded.

Girls received 15,233 of these grades, compared to the 9,868 grades received by boys.

The trend of girls outperforming boys has been consistent over the years.

A total of 6,692 students sat the BGCSE exams this year.

The ministry did not provide a breakdown by gender.

However, the results show a percentage breakdown of grades achieved by boys and girls.

For example, 7.23 percent of all boys who took the BGSCE got an A grade.

Another 10.83 percent of boys who took the exam got a B grade, and 27.05 percent got a grade of C.

These figures represent marginal improvements over the percentage of boys who received these grades in 2016.

Last year, 7.20 percent of all boys who took the BGSCE got an A grade; 9.84 percent of boys who took the exam got a B grade and 28.01 percent of boys scored a C grade.

Of the girls who took the exams this year, 9.37 percent got an A grade, 12.68 percent got a B grade and 28.86 percent received a C grade.

Although a higher percentage of girls scored better than boys, an even greater percentage of girls achieved grades A through C in 2016.

“Females continue to outperform males receiving higher percentages at A through C and lower percentages at E through U,” the ministry said.

“Males outperformed females at D.

“It is interesting to note that while females decreased in performance at A through C, males increased in performance at A and B.

“On the other hand, however, while females maintained the percentage at U, males increased.”