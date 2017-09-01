Exam results get worse

National exam results have worsened this year compared to last year.

While more students sat the core Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) subjects of math, English and a science this year, compared to last year, fewer students achieved at least a grade of C in these subjects.

Five hundred and twenty-one students received at least a C grade in those subjects this year.

This represents a 9.2 percent decrease, when compared to the 574 students who achieved a C grade or better last year.

Performance in these core subjects is the worst it has been in the last four years.

In 2015, 570 students received at least a grade of C in math, English and a science.

Five hundred and eighty-eight students scored this in 2014, and 561 in 2013.

A total of 6,692 students sat the national exam, representing a 3.9 percent increase over 2016.

Last year, 6,438 students sat the exam.

Additionally, fewer students achieved a grade of C in at least five subjects.

The 880 students who obtained at least a C grade in five subjects, represent a 2.5 percent decrease, compared to the 903 students who achieved this last year.

This is also the worst performance in the last four years.

In 2015, 961 students got at least a C grade in five or more subjects

Nine hundred and twenty-two students achieved this in 2014, and 996 achieved it in 2013.

The number of students who received a grade of D or above in five subjects increased marginally, from 1,459 students in 2016 to 1,493 students this year, a 2.3 percent increase.

Overall, the percentage of candidates achieving grades A through D, cumulatively, decreased this year (70.81 percent), when compared to last year (71.27 percent).

According to the ministry’s definition, a grade of D means that a student has “knowledge specific and appropriate to the task” with satisfactory comprehension, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The Ministry of Education noted that the grades awarded to students are indicators of their achievements and potential, but “not the sum total of their worth”.

“It is to be noted that there are other factors that have an impact on how candidates perform on the examination,” the ministry said.

“The factors both internal and external to the system of schooling mitigate against good performance, and ought to be given some consideration when results are being reviewed.”

Of the 27 subjects tested, improvements were noted in a dozen subjects, according to the results.

These include literature, bookkeeping and accounts, economics, office procedures, biology, combined science, graphical communication, history, religious studies, carpentry and joinery, music and French.

The highest percentage of grades awarded continued to be a grade of C.

More than 7,000 C grades were awarded, representing 28.15 percent of the total grades assigned.

According to the results, 8.53 percent of grades awarded were As, 11.95 percent were Bs and 22.19 percent of grades issued were Ds.

A further 13.93 percent of grades awarded were Es, 7.71 percent were Fs, 4.72 percent were Gs and 2.83 percent of grades handed down were Us.

The U grade indicates that a student has failed to show any positive achievement in the subject.

BJC results

Regarding the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) examinations, approximately 12,120 students sat the exams, compared to the 11,712 students who took the exams last year.

This represents a 3.48 percent increase of students sitting the BJCs.

The results show that 1,326 students received at least a grade of C in math, English and science.

This represents a nearly 15 percent decrease in performance when compared to the 1,554 students who achieved at least a grade of C in these subjects in 2016.

The last time fewer than 1,400 students scored at least a grade of C in these core subjects was in 2013.

That year, only 1,302 students achieved this.

In 2015, 1,479 students scored at least a C grade in math, English and science; and 1,651 students received this in 2014.

Overall, the percentage of students achieving grades A through D also decreased this year, when compared to last year.