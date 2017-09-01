Another gold for Miller-Uibo

Shaunae Miller-Uibo ended her 2017 International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) Diamond League season with a bang today in Brussels, Germany, clocking a world leading 49.46 seconds to win gold in the finale of the women’s 400-meters (m).

Eid Naser, of Bahrain, crossed the finish line second in a new national record of 49.88 seconds, and American Courtney Okolo was third in 50.91 seconds.

This is Uibo-Miller's second Diamond League title this year. On August 24, Uibo-Miller snagged the gold in the 200m finals at the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League Meet at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland. Miller-Uibo won over a world-class field in a new national record time of 21.88 seconds, erasing her personal best national mark of 21.91 seconds, which she ran at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, USA, this year.

Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson, of Jamaica, had to settle for second in 22 seconds flat, and London World Championships silver medalist Marie-Josée Ta Lou, of the Ivory Coast, claimed the bronze medal, in 22.09 seconds.