Police hold seminar on gender-based violence

The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) yesterday hosted the first in a series of workshops for the training of officers in the handling of domestic violence victims.

The program introduced yesterday called Women’s Initiative for Non-violence and Development (WIND aims to improve the capacity of law enforcement, the justice sector and communities to respond to and prevent gender-based violence in The Bahamas

“We are aware that violence is not only a national issue, it’s international and on a national level it affects the entire country, Nassau as well as the Family Islands,” said Latara Evans, a representative of the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF) .

“So what you have here today is a good mixture of Family Island officers and those here in Nassau.

“We are hopeful that this training today will give them resources that they need in order to assist and respond appropriately to victims of domestic violence.

“The more of them that are educated, [the better it is] for us.”

A report on gender-based violence (GBV) released early last year revealed that there were over 6,000 incidents of GBV reported in The Bahamas between 2003 and 2013.

However, that number does not accurately reflect the extent of the problem in the country.

The Bahamas is ranked among the top countries in the world for GBV, according to the Strategic Plan to Address Gender-Based Violence report, which categorized the “endemic” as a “major public health problem”.

The report noted that GBV is escalating in The Bahamas.

It also noted that the projected cost of GBV in The Bahamas is estimated at $6 million annually.

The financial impact analysis looks at the loss of life, and work productivity among other factors.

According to Evans, PADF plans to work to increase the ability of law enforcement and justice sector officials to better response to the needs of communities and victims of gender-based violence and to enhance awareness, particularly among youth and their parents regarding the role of police, prosecutors and the court system in addressing the needs of victims of gender-based violence.

It also will work to create positive change in attitudes of youth regarding gender-based violence and to disseminate best practice s and lessons learned throughout The Bahamas, particularly in the Family Islands, in regard to successful interventions carried out at the community level.

The program is in partnership with the U.S. State Department Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, The Bahamas Crisis Centre and other non-government organizations.



