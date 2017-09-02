Bell: Talk alone won’t solve crime

Former Minister of State for National Security Keith Bell warned the government that words alone won’t solve the rising crime problem in The Bahamas.

Bell added that Minister of National Security Marvin Dames has his full support.

“We have to work together to deal with this crime problem,” Bell said.

“The minister has laid out a crime plan. I think he has to be given an opportunity to see what adjustments have to be made.

“I am prepared to work along with the government and along with him.”

Earlier this month, Dames announced a more “focused and aggressive” crime-fighting strategy, which includes police increasing their intelligence and operational efforts to identify and disrupt gang activities, and an increased focus on firearms traffickers.

The announcement was made after three men were murdered in one day.

Dames’ crime plan contains many of the same strategies outlined by the former administration.

When asked about this, Bell said, “I will give him an opportunity to see if his plan works. Whatever he does or the government decides to do they must focus on the prolific offenders.

“It can’t be words alone anymore. It has to be more than that.”

The Bahamas recorded 127 murders in 2011, a record high at the time. The next year there were 111 murders; 119 in 2013; 123 in 2014; a record 146 in 2015 and 111 in 2016.

Bell served alongside the late Dr. Bernard Nottage, who was the former minister of national security.

He said he has no regrets.

“I worked along with Dr. Nottage and I thought that he was a very effective minister,” he said.

“He did a lot. He achieved a lot.”

In 2013, former Prime Minister Perry Christie promised that his government would “do whatever it takes” to stamp out crime.

Asked if he had any advice for the current minister, Bell said, “My only advice is to keep focused to make sure pray about what it is that you want to do and be very deliberate in your actions.

“We are prepared to support you in terms of ensuring that whatever is needed to stop the hemorrhaging that he takes the necessary action. He will have my support.”

The murder count for The Bahamas is now 92 for the year.

The latest murder happened on Monday when a man shot and killed eight-month-old Shelton Tinker Jr.

According to police, a gunman approached Shelton Tinker Sr. as he arrived at his Rupert Dean Lane home around 3 a.m. on Monday.

The gunman forced him into his home and fired several shots, hitting Tinker, Sweeting and the baby.

On Wednesday, Anton Anthony Davis, of Fleming Street, was charged with the murder of Tinker Jr.

Bell said he was “shocked” by the incident.

“My heart bleeds for the family,” he said.



