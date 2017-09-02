Date:
Opening of three public schools delayed

Published: Sep 02, 2017

The Ministry of Education said yesterday that the opening of three public schools on New Providence will be delayed.

The ministry said Early Childhood Center on East Street South will open on Monday, September 11.

Stephen Dillet Primary School on Wulff Road will also open on September 11.

The opening of the new preschool at Claridge Primary School is delayed until Thursday, September 21.

The ministry said only students of the preschool at Claridge Primary will be affected.

Schools in the country open on Monday, September 4.


