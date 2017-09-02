Rolle: Fewer constituency contracts to be offered

The government is seeking to reduce the number of small contracts given for work on a constituency level, compared to what was being doled out by the previous administration, according to Minister of the Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle.

Rolle made the revelation in a recent interview on a Guardian Radio talk show, noting that public sector belt-tightening will shift the dynamics that people may have grown accustomed to.

“We have got to also realize the state the economy is at,” Rolle said, when prompted by talk show host Quincy Parker for a reflection on the recent Moody’s review on the country’s fiscal challenges.

“I will give you this one example.

“In the constituency of Garden Hills, the former government offered contracts to small contractors; road side contracts, park contracts.

“On a monthly basis these persons got these contracts.

“We are told by the Ministry of Finance that we have to cut this down by 75 percent, in order to survive.

“Imagine this now. Imagine the impact that is having on the MP and the community.

“The community was being sustained on the environmental level by ‘x’ amount of dollars and now you are basically cutting it down by 75 percent in order to comply with what we want to do and the direction we want to go in.

“As a politician, of course, I am arguing, I am saying, ‘Listen, man, the boys on the blocks know the neighbor who had the contract and the know how much he used to get, what you want me tell these same fellows now’.

“And that is a conflict and the difficulty that we have got to seek to let the Bahamians know, to say it [isn’t] as rosy as it used to be, but we will do our best to stabilize this economy to rebuild The Bahamas.”

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis recently announced that the government will cut expenditure of its various ministries by 10 percent, institute a hiring freeze and not renew any contract for emoluments that exceed $100,000 a year.

In its latest report, international credit ratings agency Moody’s confirmed the country’s Baa3 rating.

However, the ratings giant has changed the country’s economic outlook from stable to negative.



