Another multi-million dollar drug bust

Two Bahamian men were arrested shortly before 8 a.m. yesterday in waters north of Alice Town, Bimini, in connection with a $2.3 million cocaine bust, Assistant Commissioner of Police Samuel Butler reported.

The suspects were traveling on a 26-foot vessel when officers of the Grand Bahama and Bimini drug enforcement units intercepted them, said Butler, who heads the Drug Enforcement Unit.

The vessel was taken to a docking area in Alice Town, where officers found almost 157 kilos of suspected cocaine, packed in two coolers and two knapsacks.

Yesterday’s seizure was one of many the DEU made in recent weeks.

Butler said, “We know that what we are observing, a steady influx of particularly marijuana entering into The Bahamas and we’ve observed that our local Bahamians are well skilled in running crafts, capable of going to areas where they can collect these dangerous drugs and they are collaborating with other nationalities.

“Similarly, with the cocaine trend we recognize that it is on the upscale coming into our country, fully participating in it [is] our local Bahamians.

“We will continue collecting intelligence.

“We will continue to be resilient and persistent going after persons who want to participate in the drug trafficking venture.

“We want to say loud and clear to those persons, we ask that you find yourself in a more legal viable enterprise because if you continue to involve yourself with the illegal enterprise of drug trafficking, the Drug Enforcement Unit, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, certainly, will [use] every effort to come after you and we will spear no effort in taking you before the courts.”

The two suspects are expected to be charged next week.



