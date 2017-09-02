Dorsett case heads to Supreme Court

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Cabinet minister Kenred Dorsett was instructed yesterday to appear before Supreme Court Justice Bernard Turner on September 15 to answer to the charges that he bribed and extorted a man of $120,000.

Dorsett, who was served a voluntary bill of indictment, was in good spirits.

He appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

His wife and other relatives were in the public gallery to lend their support.

McKinney advised Dorsett that he is to appear before Turner on September 15 at 10 a.m.

“Should you fail to appear, a warrant for your arrest will be issued to compel you to appear,” McKinney said.

Dorsett, 46, who served in the Christie Cabinet from 2012 to 2017, was also given 21 days to provide an alibi.

Attorney Wayne Munroe, who represents Dorsett, said the difficulty with providing an alibi is that the dates of the charges against Dorsett are vague.

The charges state that the offenses committed were done between March 1 and May 9 on the island of New Providence.

Munroe argued that prosecutors have not identified on which date the offense occurred or where on New Providence.

He asked that the investigators provide those particulars.

Dorsett is on $50,000 bail with two sureties. He has also had to surrender his travel documents.

On July 13, Dorsett was arrested and charged over claims that he abused his authority to demand $120,000 from contractor Johnathan Ash, who was hired to remove debris from the New Providence Landfill after a fire at the site earlier this year.

He was charged with four counts of bribery, four counts of extortion and one count of misconduct in public office.



