NEMA to ship U.S.-donated emergency supplies to Inagua

The Bahamas government and its National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) accepted emergency relief equipment from the U.S. government, through the United States Embassy in Nassau, and the United States Northern Command.

The items, which were delivered to The Bahamas via eight 40-foot containers, are to equip the recently constructed Emergency Relief Warehouse, in Matthew Town, Great Inagua.

The warehouse, which was officially handed over to The Bahamas government on June 22 is also a gift from the U.S. government.

It was constructed at a cost of $1.8 million.

The equipment valued at an estimated $600,000, includes:

- 5kW and 10kW generators;

- Berthing kits;

- Cots;

- Water containers;

- Fuel containers;

- Blankets;

- Tool boxes and kits;

- Power cords;

- Pallet stackers;

- Water purification tablets;

- Radios and flashlights;

- Shower/shelter combos;

- Tents;

- Ripe saws/circular saws, maintenance tools and blades;

- Folding chairs and tables;

- Water canteens;

- Field toilets;

- Portable floodlights;

- Soap and toilet paper.

Captain Stephen Russell, director of NEMA, confirmed that the equipment and supplies will be transported to the Inagua warehouse in the coming days via the HMBS Lawrence Major, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s roll on/roll off vessel.

This vessel has made an invaluable contribution to the logistics and transportation efforts in support of the National Disaster Response and Recovery program since its commissioning in 2015, immediately in the aftermath of Hurricane Joaquin, according to NEMA.

“The equipment is earmarked for the islands of the southern Bahamas, namely Inagua, Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island and southern Long Island,” Russell said.

“And is aimed at strengthening the preparedness and response capabilities of the communities in those island prior to, during and in the aftermath of any emergencies.”

The delivery of the equipment to the Mathew Town warehouse will further strengthen the National Emergency Management Agency’s Strategic Emergency Relief Warehouse program, with warehouses that are equipped in the northern, central and southern Bahamas.

“The aim is to ensure that emergency equipment [is] readily available, to provide a timely response in the aftermath of an emergency or disaster,” Russell said.

A spokesperson from the U.S. Embassy said, “The cooperation between the U.S. and The Bahamas runs deep.

“The United States proudly donates over $600,000 in disaster relief supplies to The Bahamas to fill the three U.S.-donated disaster relief warehouses in Nassau, Freeport and Great Inagua.

“These supplies will be used to assist the National Emergency Management Agency, as they prepare for storms or other natural disasters in The Bahamas and the region.”