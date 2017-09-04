Davis: Govt shrouded in secrecy

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis yesterday characterized the Minnis administration as a government “shrouded in secrecy”, pointing to a lack of transparency concerning appointments to the National Economic Advisory Council, the Ease of Doing Business Committee and a special committee to advise on state-owned enterprises.

“We have received information that appointments have already been selected for the Ease of Doing Business Committee and they are already undergoing a cross-government consultation process,” Davis said.

“The current government ran on the ideals of widely cherished values of transparency and openness in government.

“Why would the government fail to disclose such critical appointments, allowing them to work in the shadows and under the cloud of darkness, shrouded in secrecy?

“This government says it is committed to a political philosophy of transparency, but practices secrecy over its political appointments and other policy decisions.”

In a national address in July, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced plans to appoint these committees.

The opposition leader called on the prime minister to publicize the appointees to these committees.

Davis said the government will be held accountable for its promises.

He said the Bahamian people have a right to know.

“We also hope the prime minister will move beyond partisan politics and avail himself of, and capitalize on the valuable information, thorough analyses and informed public policy positions developed by the National Development Planning Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister,” Davis said.

“Such demonstrated political maturity by the prime minister in the governance of our country will avoid duplication of efforts in addition to saddling unnecessary and burdensome costs on the shoulders of the taxpayers.”

The National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas made a similar call for the Office of the Prime Minister to advise the public on the appointees to these committees.

According to the union, the government, which it pointed out has committed to being transparent, has an obligation to provide answers.