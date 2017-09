Published: Sep 04, 2017

A man was shot dead after 11 p.m. Friday on Baillou Hill Road.

Police said the man was near the Bahamas Baptist Convention office at the time.

At last report, police had no motive or suspects in custody.

The victim was believed to be in his late 50s.

The murder count for 2017 is 94 for the year.

This time last year, there were 67 murders recorded.



