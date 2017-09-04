Two dead in weekend crashes

Police are investigating two traffic fatalities that occurred over the weekend — one on Eleuthera and another on Grand Bahama.

Police said shortly after 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, a man driving a black Suzuki Grand Vitara was traveling along Queen’s Highway in Rock Sound when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a casuarina tree.

A front seat passenger died on the scene.

The driver and another passenger were airlifted to New Providence. They were listed in critical condition.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, police on Grand Bahama found a man in an extensively damaged silver Audi in bushes near Grand Bahama Highway.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.