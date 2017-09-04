With Irma still days away, some residents prepare early

With the threat of Hurricane Irma looming, some on New Providence said yesterday they are taking no chances.

The storm could impact portions of The Bahamas by early Friday, forecasters said.

It would come less than a year after Hurricane Matthew, which caused widespread damage in parts of New Providence, Grand Bahama and Andros.

Many businesses expect an increase of customers today. Yesterday, many people went to grocery stores to start early preparations.

Jeanette Fox was among those shopping at Xtra Value in Oakes Field.

“I’m buying canned goods, bread, and I already have my water and I’m preparing to get gas,” Fox said.

“The lines were long to get gas the last time.

“I’m not preparing because I am afraid, but because I know how bad a storm can get.

“I experienced Hurricane Andrew, and I was in Eleuthera at the time, but I need to be prepared for anything.”

Caroline Butterfield said although there is a chance that the storm may not pass through the country, as there is plenty of time for it to change its path, she can’t take the risk of not being prepared.

“A lot of people, including some of my friends, still haven’t recovered from Hurricane Matthew,” she said.

“This is some scary stuff. Our country can’t handle another hard hit.

“I’m stocking up my house now with food, water and supplies, because I know everyone and their mother will be in the stores come this week.

“From here, I plan to go get some shutters for my house and my mother’s house.”

Loretta Lewis was also shopping with her grandkids for hurricane supplies yesterday.

“Everyone stays at my house [during a hurricane],” she said.

“We have to get my house ready, and have to make sure there is food for all nine of my grandkids.

“My oldest grandson has been watching the storm on the television and he thinks it could be serious.

“We are getting ready from now.”