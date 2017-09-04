Gomez slams govt’s legislative ‘holiday’

Former Minister of State for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez said while it is still early in the Minnis administration’s term, the Free National Movement (FNM) does not appear serious about governing the country.

Gomez said with more than 100 days of this administration having passed, there is still no significant legislation before Parliament.

He questioned the justification for the government taking what he said appears to be an extended holiday.

“When I was responsible for legislation, we drafted a mountain of different pieces of legislation very quickly,” Gomez said.

“Parliament has not met during the entirety of the summer. Since the budget, we have been on a holiday.

“If you look at Parliament’s activity in the last administration, when summer came around, the Parliament sat through it.

“What is their explanation? I need an explanation as to why.

“I have sat in that chair, and so I know it is possible to do the work.

“I need to know why it has not continued, given the criticism by this particular group of individuals of the former government.

“No one expected them to go on a legislative holiday, given what they said [in opposition].

“It appears that they’re not working.”

Unlike the Christie administration, the current government did not outline promises it intended to fulfill within the first 100 days.

To the contrary, the Minnis administration has been cautious about locking in a timeframe for its campaign promises or legislative agenda.

Ahead of the 100-day mark last month, FNM Chairman Sidney Collie said the new government had no “earth-shattering accomplishments” to date.

However, he expressed confidence that the government will embark on an aggressive legislative agenda when Parliament resumes on September 13.

Attorney General Carl Bethel outlined in National Review last week a package of bills the FNM intends to roll out before Parliament.

These largely seek to strengthen the country’s anti-corruption regime, provide for an autonomous director of public prosecutions and provide for the establishment of an office of ombudsman.

The government also intends to bring an Interception of Communications Bill.

Gomez said he has withheld public comment on the FNM’s term as he wanted to provide the government an “opportunity to succeed”.

But the former minister expressed concern that the Minnis administration has stalled.

“It is still early days, but they are going to find that people will become more vociferous if they do not pick up the pace,” Gomez said.

Despite limited legislation before Parliament, the government has placed emphasis on the need to cut government expenditure and eliminate wastage.

To that end, the government announced its decision to cut the budgets of its ministries by 10 percent and implement a hiring freeze.

The fiscal efforts have contributed to the country staving off a potential downgrade from credit ratings giant Moody’s, according to its report last month.

The opposition has welcomed the avoidance of a downgrade, but lamented the decision by Moody’s to change the outlook for the economy from stable to negative.