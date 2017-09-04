Lloyd: No way to pretty up state of education system

Educational reform from the ground up is a critical response to the poor academic performance observed in the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) and Bahamas Junior Certificate examinations, Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said.

“The bottom line is there is no way to camouflage it; there is no way to pretty it up, and there is no way to evade it,” Lloyd told The Nassau Guardian.

“The fundamental reality and truth is that the performance is not good.

“The educational establishment cannot be proud that, in the last 10 years, except I think in one year, there has been really no improvement in the performance of our students in the exit exam known as the BGCSE.”

National exam results have worsened this year compared to last year.

While more students sat the core BGCSE subjects of math, English and a science this year, compared to last year, fewer students achieved at least a grade of C in these subjects.

Performance in these core subjects is the worst it has been in the last four years.

At the BJC level, while there were some improvements in particular subjects, the number of students who received at least a grade of C in math, English and science also decreased over last year.

Lloyd said the trend signifies something is critically wrong.

He said he does not know precisely what the problem is, but there is consensus that the curriculum must be upgraded and made more relevant to the 21st century.

The minister said that review is underway.

According to Lloyd, the government recognizes many children who enter the school system at grade one are not prepared.

He said that too is being addressed with a greater emphasis on preschool education, a plank of the FNM’s education platform.

The FNM has pledged to introduce legislation mandating that all children between two and a half and three attend preschool.

Additionally, Lloyd said the government is focused on improving the educational development of its professionals, including teachers and their support staff, who are at the core of education.

“We know that teachers have to be continuously trained, retrained, upgraded and enhanced in their abilities to deliver this vital education program,” the minister said.

“The entire system is under review.

“We’ve got to liberate the professionals within that system to be more creative and innovative; to be more responsive to the requirements of their students and those in their charge, so they can be adaptable and extemporaneous in the offerings of their children.

“We have to give them the latitude to make the adjustments they need to make in order to effect the results we desire, which happens to be well-educated, well-rounded, cultured, socially, emotionally, intellectually, academically and vocationally prepared students to take their appropriate places in the world.”

Lloyd noted this will not be accomplished overnight.

He said the ministry will start with the curriculum at the early ages, enhancing professional development and rejuvenating what he said is a decaying infrastructure.

To this end, Lloyd said all stakeholders must be involved in the paradigm shift.

Diploma program a “bright spot”

Lloyd said the “bright spot” in the transformation of education in The Bahamas was the efforts by former Minister of Education Dame Ivy Dumont in introducing universal graduation requirements.

In 2014, the Christie administration introduced the National Standardized High School Diploma, a more rigorous standard for graduation requirements.

The first cohort of students graduated this year under that program.

Lloyd said this was an encouraging and inspirational achievement.

He said the requirements must be further developed and continuously refined.

“Thus far, that is something to be proud of,” Lloyd said.

“But that, too, has to be tweaked.

“That, too, has to be reviewed, evaluated and adjusted accordingly.

“At least on that end we have something that we can say gives us great hope.”