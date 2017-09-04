Bahamians urged to prepare ahead of storm

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis warned today that Hurricane Irma may pose a “direct and serious” threat to The Bahamas.

He called on residents to make preparations.

“Given our recent experience with Hurricane Matthew and Joaquin, it is imperative that we are proactive,” Minnis said during a National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) press conference at the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Headquarters.

“We must take all necessary precautions in preparing for Hurricane Irma, which is currently a category three (system) with winds of about 115 miles per hour.”

Irma was churning about 560 miles east of the Leeward Islands at noon.

Minnis cautioned residents to stay up to date on the progress of the storm. He said Bahamians should ignore “fake information circulating through social media” and rely solely on reputable news organizations.

Deputy Director of the Department of Meteorology Jeffrey Simmons said on its current track, Irma could begin to impact the southeastern islands as early as Thursday night.

He said most of the weather models indicate that The Bahamas will be impacted in some way by the category three storm. One model suggests that the storm could shift courses and impact the northern islands, including Bimini, Grand Bahamas and North Andros later this week, Simmons advised.

“As the week goes on we would continue to monitor it and we will see how the models come together as we go further into the week,” he said.

On the projected course, the Department of Meteorology anticipates that it will begin to issue alerts for the southern islands as early as tomorrow.

Alerts are issued when the system is 60 hours away from impact.

While the storm’s course could still shift, it’s important for residents to prepare, Simmons said.

“The exact track, we don’t know,” he said. “One thing we know for certain is Irma is and will remain a major storm, that’s a category three or category four.”

NEMA will continue to provide updates over the course of the day.