Former banker charged with $1 mil BPL fraud

Published: Sep 04, 2017

Former CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank (FCIB) employee Reno Bethel was charged with defrauding Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) of more than $1 million over a four-month period.

Bethel, 34, of Tropical Gardens, was arraigned today on 23 counts of fraud by false pretenses, 23 counts of receiving and one count of conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses.

It is alleged that Bethel obtained $1,034,478 from Bahamas Power and Light’s Scotiabank account while at CIBC between January 27 and May 5, 2017. He is accused of receiving the same amount.

Bethel pleaded not guilty to all 47 charges. The matter was adjourned to November 8.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes remanded Bethel to prison.

 

