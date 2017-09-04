RUBiS says it has sufficient fuel

RUBiS Bahamas Limited wishes to inform the general public that it has adequate stocks of unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel at its Clifton Terminal to supply its service stations throughout September and October 2017.

RUBiS has implemented its hurricane response plan and is fully prepared in the event that Hurricane Irma impacts The Bahamas.

Safety Message: Please be advised that it is extremely hazardous to store gasoline and/or diesel in your home.



