List of Shelters

Published: Sep 05, 2017

NEW PROVIDENCE NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY New Dimensions Ministries Joe Farrington Road 100 Epiphany Anglican Church Prince Charles Drive 150-200 Epworth Hall/Ebenezer Methodist (Physically Disabled/Homeless only)

Shirley Street

100 Holy Cross Anglican Church Highbury Park off Soldier Rd 100-200 Kemp Road Ministries Kemp Road 150 Pilgrim Baptist Church St. James Road 100 Salvation Army Mackey Street 50-75 St. Mary’s Hall/St. Augustine College Bernard Road 200 Agape Full Gospel Baptist Church Kennedy Subdivision 150 10. Golden Gates World Outreach Ministries

Carmichael Road

200 11. New Bethlehem Baptist Church Independence Drive 100 12. Southwest Cathedral Church of God Carmichael Road 300 13. Church of God of Prophecy East Street 400 14. Ebenezer Mission Baptist Church St. Charles Vincent Street 100 15. Salvation Army Meadow Street 25 16. St. Barnabas Anglican Parish Church Wulff & Baillou Hill Road 150-200 17. Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Farrington Road 50 18. Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled (for BAPD only)

Dolphin Drive

25 19. Church of God of Prophecy Gambier Village 25 20. New Providence Community Centre Blake Road 250 21. Calvary Haitian Baptist Church West Avenue 100 22. Hillview Seventh Day Adventist Church

Harold Road

200-250 23. St. John’s Native Baptist Church Meeting Street 150-200 24. Church of God Auditorium (for Sandilands only)

Joe Farrington Road

1500

ABACO

NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY Soul Seeking Ministry Moore’s Island 100 Moore’s Island All Aged School Moore’s Island 260 *Sandy Point Community Centre Earnest Dean Highway 300 Crossing Rocks Primary School Crossing Rocks 30 Assemblies of God Church Cherokee Sound 36 * Special Needs Shelter NORTH ABACO NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY Amy Roberts Primary School

Green Turtle Cay

35 *Faith Walk Church of God (Community Centre)

Cooper’s Town

100 Fox Town Primary Fox Town 60 Grand Cay All Age School

Grand Cay

30 Shiloh Baptist Church Grand Cay 75 * Special Needs Shelter CENTRAL ABACO NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY *Central Abaco Primary School

Dundas Town

600 Abaco Central High School

Murphy Town

240 Man-O-War Public School

Man-O-War Cay

40 Guana Cay All Age School

Guana Cay

30 Hope Town Primary School

Hope Town

15 * Special Needs Shelter THE CENTRAL & SOUTHERN BAHAMAS NORTH ANDROS DISTRICT NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY Nicholl’s Town Primary School

Nicholl’s Town

40 Church of Christ Nicholl’s Town 50 Church of God of Prophecy Conch Sound 70 Pleasant View Assemblies of God South Mastic Point 70-80 First Baptist Church San Andros 70 B. A. Newton Primary Red Bays 60 Administration Building (Command Centre)

Nicholl’s Town

60 CENTRAL ANDROS DISTRICT NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY Church of God Cargill Creek 70 Pentecostal Church Bowen Sound 50 Catholic Church Fresh Creek 80 Voice of Deliverance Calabash Bay 50 Mount Sinai Baptist Church Calabash Bay 70 Mount Ethel Baptist Church Love Hill 60 New Highway Pentecostal Church

Blanket Sound

30 SOUTH ANDROS DISTRICT NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY Deep Creek Primary School Deep Creek 70 High Rock Primary School The Bluff 50 Long Bay Cays Pre-school Long Bay Cay 80 St. Paul’s Baptist Church Black Point 50 MANGROVE CAY DISTRICT NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY Mangrove Cay High School Swains 100 Burnt Rock Primary Burnt Rock 75 BERRY ISLANDS DISTRICT NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY Church of God of Prophecy Great Harbour Cay 40 CAT ISLAND NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY St. Andrews Anglican Church

Arthur’s Town

20 Holy Redeemer Catholic Church

New Bight

48 Zion Baptist Church McQueen’s 25 St. Mark’s Anglican Church

Port Howe

50 Seventh Day Adventist Church Dumfries 40 Lovely Zion Baptist Church The Bluff 30 Zion Baptist Church Old Bight 55 Mt. Sinai New Bight 45 CROOKED ISLAND/LONG CAY NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY Ezekiel Thompson Hall Cabbage Hill, Crooked Island 60-70 Church of God of Prophecy Cripple Hill, Crooked Island 60-70 Deleveaux’s Residence Major’s Cay, Crooked Island 50 Collie’s Duplex Albert Town, Long Cay 22 Command Centre Ulric H. Ferguson Primary (Capacity for Additional Residents)





Cabbage Hill, Crooked Island





60

NORTH ELEUTHERA NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY Wesley Methodist Church Lower Bogue 150 Mission Church of God Upper Bogue 350 Peoples Haitian Baptist Church

The Bluff

150 John Wesley Methodist Church Hall

The Bluff

100

CENTRAL ELEUTHERA NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY Governor’s Harbour Primary

Governor’s Harbour

60 Camp Symonette James Cistern 80-100 St. Mark’s Native Baptist Hatchet Bay 80-100 The Salvation Army Palmetto Point 60-80 Church of the Nazarene Palmetto Point 80-100

SOUTH ELEUTHERA NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY Rock Sound Primary School

Rock Sound Hall 1 (150) Hall 2 (60) Green Castle Primary School

Green Castle

2 Classrooms (60) Wemyss Bight Primary Wemyss Bight 150 Deep Creek Middle School Deep Creek Classrooms (30) Bannerman Town & John Miller’s Community Library



Bannerman Town



30 CURRENT & CURRENT ISLAND NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY The Current Community Centre

The Current, North Eleuthera

20 Zion Methodist Church Current Island 60 HARBOUR ISLAND NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY Lighthouse Church of God Harbour Island 150 Harbour Island Public Library Harbour Island 20 New Alliance Harbour Island 40 INAGUA NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY Zion Baptist Church Albert’s Street 100-50 St. Philip’s Anglican Church

South Street

300 MAYAGUANA NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY Abraham’s Bay High School

Abraham’s Bay

Pirates Well Primary School

Pirate’s Well



SAN SALVADOR & RUM CAY NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY Gerace Research Centre United Estates 100-150 Idell Jones Community Hall

Cockburn Town

75-100 Fellowship In Christ Kingdom Ministries

Cockburn Town

75-100 Rum Cay All Aged Port Nelson 70

RAGGED ISLAND NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY Holy Innocence Anglican Church

Ragged Island 20-30 ACKLINS NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY 1. Community Centre Spring Point 50-75 LONG ISLAND NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY Seymour’s Gospel Chapel Seymour’s 15-25

Highway Church of God Doctor’s Creek(new) For possible approval

75 – 100 St. Joseph’s Anglican Church

Thompson Bay

15-25 First Assemblies of God (School Room)

Salt Pond

15-25 Community Centre Clarence Town 75 - 100 St. John’s Anglican Church Hall

Buckley’s

50-75 Francis Darville Centre Hamilton’s 50-75 Holy Family Anglican Church

Mortimer’s 2 25 – 50 Salem Baptist Church Miller’s 50 – 75

EXUMA & EXUMA CAYS NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY 1. St. Mary’s Anglican Church Williams Town 60 2. The New Mt. Olive Union Baptist Church

Hartswell

80 3. St. Andrew’s Community Centre

George Town

100 4. Bethel Union Baptist Church Ramsey 80 5. Mt. Herman Union Baptist Church

Mt. Thompson

100 6. Palestine Union Baptist Church

The Forest

80

GRAND BAHAMA NAME OF SHELTER ADDRESS CAPACITY Foster B. Pestaina Centre Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King (Special Needs Shelter)



-



200 2. First Baptist Church Hall - 176 3. Central Church of God Hall - 120 4. Jack Hayward High School - 400 5. Maurice Moore Primary School

-

400 6. The Church of Christ - 120 7. St. George’s High School Gym

-

400 8. Cancer Association - 35 9. Eight Mile Rock School Gym - 400

ALL BAHAMAS LOCATION NUMBER OF HURRICANE SHELTERS NEW PROVIDENCE 24 GRAND BAHAMA 9 FAMILY ISLANDS 94 GRAND TOTAL 127

















































