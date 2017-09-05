Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Breaking News:

American tourist accused of rape to be tried in Supreme Court
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Sep 05, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

An American man accused of raping another tourist while on vacation with his family was yesterday committed to stand trial in the Supreme Court.
Steve Resnick, 46, of Newark, Delaware, received the prosecution’s case against him when he appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Arnold Forbes.
Resnick is accused of the June 11 rape of a 27-year-old woman at Paradise Island.
Resnick, who is on $7,500 cash bail, was ordered to appear before Justice Bernard Turner on September 15 for an arraignment.
He said that he had an alibi, which he would provide to the Office of the Attorney General in writing within 21 days.
Wayne Munroe, QC, and Jomo Campbell appeared for Resnick.

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links