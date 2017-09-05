American tourist accused of rape to be tried in Supreme Court

ARTESIA DAVIS

Guardian Senior Reporter

artesia@nasguard.com



Published: Sep 05, 2017

An American man accused of raping another tourist while on vacation with his family was yesterday committed to stand trial in the Supreme Court.

Steve Resnick, 46, of Newark, Delaware, received the prosecution’s case against him when he appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Arnold Forbes.

Resnick is accused of the June 11 rape of a 27-year-old woman at Paradise Island.

Resnick, who is on $7,500 cash bail, was ordered to appear before Justice Bernard Turner on September 15 for an arraignment.

He said that he had an alibi, which he would provide to the Office of the Attorney General in writing within 21 days.

Wayne Munroe, QC, and Jomo Campbell appeared for Resnick.