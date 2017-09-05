Turnquest suggests Roberts idle, duplicitous

Bradley Roberts.

Peter Turnquest. JAYME C. PINDER

Guardian Staff Reporter

Published: Sep 05, 2017

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest yesterday refuted claims that large numbers of civil servants were unpaid for the month of August, as asserted by Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts.

Turnquest blasted Roberts and suggested that he was “idle”.

Turnquest, however, admitted that over 300 contract workers were not paid on time because of a simple error in “the system”.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Roberts did not take the time to avail himself of the facts with respect to the non-payment of workers,” said Turnquest.

“That is, if his true intention was to ensure the well-being of those employees.

“Approximately 332 contract workers from the Ministry of Education were not paid on time, due to the fact that their salaries had been ‘coded’, as their initial contract period had expired, and the necessary adjustment had not been made to the system.

“The matter has been addressed, with the requisite files sent to the respective banks for posting on Friday afternoon.”

Turnquest said the workers should all be paid by Monday evening.

In a statement released on Sunday, Roberts said it is “highly unfortunate and heartless on the part of Prime Minister Minnis” that salaries for large numbers of civil servants have not been deposited to their accounts at various banks for payment for the pay period of August 2017.

Roberts warned that there will be a time of reckoning “sooner than later”.

“Numerous persons [I’ve] spoken to have expressed extreme disappointment in the Minnis government to date, [which] appears strongly driven to place large numbers of civil servants on the unemployment lines,” said Roberts.

He said, “Bahamians continue to ask, ‘Which people’s time is it anyway?’

“The policies of the FNM (Free National Movement) are at odds with their campaign slogan of change and ‘It’s the people’s time’.

“The PLP reminds the FNM government that Bahamians are at the breaking point, and there will be a time of reckoning sooner rather than later, as the Bahamian people did not vote for this arrogant and cold-hearted betrayal of public trust and slap in the face.

“Dr. Minnis should be careful he does not trigger a revolt by civil servants.”

Turnquest said the government will not be distracted by anyone who does not seem to legitimately care about Bahamians.

“Do note that the Ministry of Finance continues to work through a litany of unresolved financial and human resource issues left behind by the former PLP administration, so as to ensure that all legitimately engaged persons receive their due compensation,” Turnquest said.

“The government will not be distracted by idle and duplicitous voices who, when they had their time, squandered the people's money, and care little about the actual well-being of Bahamians.”





