Management union seeks injunction against BPL

The Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union (BEUMU), along with two employees of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) and one former employee, are seeking an injunction against BPL.

James Dean, who was an accounting officer, was suspended and fired in May, and the other two, Garnell Sheppard and Ene Maura, were suspended in July.

In an originating summons filed on July 20, the employees argue that their suspensions and Dean’s termination are in breach of the union’s industrial agreement with BPL.

They are seeking “an injunction restraining BPL from unilaterally varying the terms of the industrial agreement by disregarding the requirements laid down in article 15(17) of the industrial agreement”.

Article 15(17) states that “when an employee is warned, suspended or dismissed, a written notice of such warning, suspension, or dismissal shall be given to the employee and to the union setting out the reasons for the warning, suspension or dismissal”.

Attorney Obie Ferguson, who heads the Trade Union Congress, represents the BEUMU and the three workers.

The workers and the union are seeking a declaration that BPL acted “unfairly, arbitrary and capriciously” toward them by “failing to tell them the reasons for the suspensions and termination”.

They are also seeking to have the suspensions and termination quashed and “an order be made directing the defendants to comply with article 15(17) of the agreement”.

They are also seeking costs.

Ferguson did not indicate what the BPL letters to the employees said regarding their suspensions and Dean’s termination.

Necessary

Ferguson, who appeared before Supreme Court Justice Ian Winder yesterday, said the injunction is necessary to prevent further suspensions and terminations that breach the union’s industrial agreement.

“Since I filed, they have continued to suspend people,” Ferguson said. “In the next three days [many] more people may be sent home.

“We ask the court to mandate that they follow the agreement.”

Winder said he will hear arguments from both sides regarding the injunction on Friday at 10 a.m.

Last week, BPL extended the suspension of two managers who were put on leave the week before.

The managers were suspended based on a forensic report recently conducted by Ernst and Young.

BEUMU President Anthony Christie as well as attorney Wayne Munroe, who represents three fired line staff employees, sat in the gallery yesterday.

Munroe said he is observing the case.

The report from Ernst and Young examined matters connected to a reported $2 million that has gone missing from BPL.

The three line staff employees were fired early last month. They denied that they did anything improper.

They are seeking a court order quashing their terminations.

The Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) has warned that it might take industrial action over the firings.

The board of BPL has said that it is in the “final stages” of firing more employees from the company.