Prayers, preparation as Irma takes aim at southern Bahamas

Some residents in family island communities have not yet rebuilt from hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew, but their focus this week is preparing for Irma, which is forecasted to hit the southern Bahamas by Thursday.

Inagua Island Administrator Julita Ingraham said yesterday Inagua is prepared for the storm.

She said the homes of some people in Matthew Town are still damaged from Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

“We’re calm and we’re trying to ensure everything is in place,” Ingraham said.

“We’ve done all our shelter visits and inspections.

“People have already made sure their homes are secured.

“Social services are in place.

“All of our heads are meeting to make sure we are secured.”

She added, “What is so interesting about this is the people here have not expressed fear, but they are prayerful.

“Tomorrow morning at 6 a.m., we have all the spiritual leaders coming up to pray.

“We are bracing ourselves for whatever is to come.

“We are praying it doesn’t come, but we recognize that it may.”

Randolph Burrows was among those preparing his home for the storm yesterday.

“My house is just about secured actually,” Burrows said.

The 41-year-old man lives in Matthew Town near the island administrator’s office.

“I’m going next door to make sure my father’s house is secured, but I’m trying to hurry up so I can help my neighbors.

“Normally we help each other. Mine is easy to do, so I’m just blowing that out of the way.”

Burrows said while he is not scared, he is “not welcoming Ms. Irma”.

He said if the storm does pass over his island, his 11-month-old child will be with him.

Burrows said he has stocked his house with enough food, water and ice to carry them both through the storm.

He said that he only lost a few shingles during the passing of Hurricane Matthew.

Burrows said for the next few days he will do everything in his power to make sure he, his family and his neighbors are secured.

LaQuinton Armbrister is from Crooked Island. He lives in Houston, Texas, where he works as a pilot.

Though many people around him had their world turned upside down with the passing of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Armbrister was not directly impacted by the storm.

The 20-year-old is now praying his family escapes Irma.

“It is my prayer that the storm shifts [farther] south as the island still hasn't completely recovered from Hurricane Joaquin and this major hurricane can be disastrous,” Armbrister said.

“If the storm makes landfall, I just really hope the current government does leaps and bounds better than the previous government in terms of the relief effort.

“The level of neglect that the southern islands received in the wake of Joaquin still appalls me.

“My prayers are with all of those in the current path of Hurricane Irma.”

Armbrister said his mother and many of her relatives are on the island and are doing what they can, but praying for the things they cannot control.

He said, “I spoke with them earlier today and they are currently praying for the best but preparing for the worst.”

Lamont Woods is a 33-year-old tattoo artist in Mayaguana.

He lives with eight other people, including three toddlers.

He said most of the people in his area are calm and have faith.

“The people around here do not get scared of anything,” Woods said.

“There’s no one running around or nothing.

“People are still working and walking around casually, but we do have people who have already started getting their homes ready.

“I’m ready. We’re ready.

“God got this.”