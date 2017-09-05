Irma brings flashbacks of Joaquin’s terror

As Hurricane Irma barrels towards the Caribbean, Patronella Barr said yesterday that she’s starting to have flashbacks of her harrowing survival of Hurricane Joaquin in 2015.

Barr, her husband Howard, and 11 other people, including a baby girl, rode out Joaquin in the ceiling of an apartment on Crooked Island.

Howard Barr told The Nassau Guardian at the time that he “saw death” when he was in the ceiling.

“It’s only because of God that we survived,” Patronella Barr said yesterday.

The Barrs fled into the ceiling after storm surges rose to threatening levels. The group spent nearly 20 hours in the ceiling, waiting for flood waters to recede.

As she prepares to face yet another category four storm, Barr and her family are prepared. This time around she’s living on New Providence with her son, Akin.

She admitted though that Joaquin changed her life.

“Watching the Weather Channel and what happened in Texas, that brought back memories of what we went through,” she said.

“Now with Irma and knowing what to expect I can only say, ‘God is in control’.

“In Crooked Island we weren’t able to do any preparation but I’m prepared today. We have food, supplies, water and shutters.”

Barr said if she was still living on Crooked Island she would leave.

“Right now I’m not too keen on Crooked Island,” she added.

“I don’t want to see anything that have some memories of Joaquin. I’m not ready for that.”

At last report, Irma was moving west at 13 miles per hour. The storm, which was located 490 miles east of the Leeward Islands, had maximum winds of up to 130 mph. Forecasters said Irma is expected to strengthen in the next 48 hours.

Based on its current course, Irma could present a direct threat to southern islands of The Bahamas by Friday morning, and could barrel toward the central and northern islands by Saturday.

Safe

Grace Deal, who rode out Joaquin in her Long Island home, is also fighting back memories of that deadly storm.

Deal said she is living in her mother’s home, which is located on a hill.

When Joaquin hit Long Island, flood waters rushed into Deal’s home, forcing her to flee into the storm and seek shelter at her neighbor’s home. At the time, she said the ordeal left her traumatized.

Deal said yesterday that she is already having flashbacks of Joaquin.

“Just reading about it gets me nervous,” she said.

“I couldn’t sleep last night thinking about it coming.”

But Deal sounded stronger than when The Guardian first spoke with her in 2015.

“I feel safe here,” she said at the time.

“I’m all battened up. I’m prepared. I have a cooler. I have everything that I should have. I’m taking no chances.

“After Joaquin, Long Islanders aren’t taking any chances. Everyone here is prepared. No one is letting their guard down.”

Deal said yesterday she is hoping for the best though.

“I pray to God that it passes us,” she said.

Kirkwood McKinney on Crooked Island rode out Joaquin in a boat with his family and neighbors. They spent 19 hours on that boat, waiting for the storm to pass.

He said yesterday that he’s not worried.

“I have no fear about any storm,” he said.

“I am not traumatized. Miraculously, I went through Joaquin and survived with no warning and no preparation. It would be foolish of me not to make preparations in terms of securing my property and storing up on water and food.”

McKinney said everyone on Crooked Island is on “high alert”.