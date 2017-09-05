Govt preparing for school closures as Irma nears

Schools in the south and southeastern Bahamas are expected to be closed by Wednesday, due to the threat of Hurricane Irma, said Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd yesterday.

“According to the briefing that we had last evening at the prime minister’s office, it appears as if, according to the models that The Bahamas Meteorological Department is following, Irma is going to affect The Bahamas,” Lloyd said, while at C.V. Bethel Senior High School, during a tour of the opening of schools.

“Whether we get a direct hit or not, the next few days will tell us. But it seems as if somewhere in the neighborhood of Thursday evening, Friday and so on, there is going to be some impact, particularly in the south and southeastern Bahamas, which of course means we are going to jump into our disaster response mode.

“That means... we are more than likely going to have to close schools certainly in those areas by Wednesday.

“Now, of course, the Ministry of Education is ready; people know exactly what they need to do.

“All they need to hear from the authorities is that period of warning, the 36 hours before we begin to feel the effects of the tropical storm or hurricane or whatever the case to be.”

Hurricane Irma would be the third major hurricane to hit The Bahamas in a three-year span.

Many islands throughout the country are still dealing with the aftermath of both Hurricane Joaquin and Hurricane Matthew.

In January of this year, former Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald revealed that the government spent $9 million repairing schools damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

Four schools were severely damaged during the October 2016 storm.

These schools included C. I. Gibson Senior High School, on New Providence, Bartlett Hill and Lewis Yard Primary schools, on Grand Bahama; and Lowe Sound Primary School, on Andros.