More shelters needed on New Providence

New Providence does not have a sufficient number of emergency shelters, according to Deputy Director of Social Services Lillian Quant-Forbes, who yesterday appealed to the government’s partners, particularly the religious community to offer their properties as designated shelters in the event Hurricane Irma impacts the capital.

According to Quant-Forbes there are 25 designated emergency shelters on New Providence, nine on Grand Bahama and 87 throughout the Family Islands.

“Twenty-five shelters in New Providence is not sufficient, and so, we call on our partners out there to assist us as best as they can,” she said during a Hurricane Irma preparedness briefing held at Police Headquarters.

“One of the things that I am aware of that would have happened in times past, different churches and their congregations would have bunkered together during the time of disaster, and that is fine, but again too, understanding where we are and how hard hit we were last year with Matthew in New Providence and in the southern islands with Joaquin in 2015, as I said, we need additional [shelters].

“But the first thing that I always say to persons, and I am speaking to my residents in The Bahamas, ‘You need to identify family and friends who can host you, who can accommodate you for a period of time’.

“It may be three to five days as well as it may be longer depending on the condition of your home at this point in time and the severity of the hurricane.”

Based on its current path, the Category 4 storm, could impact the southern islands by Thursday.

According to Quant-Forbes, the relevant agencies have inspected designated shelters throughout the islands.

Many residents on the islands impacted by Hurricane Joaquin in October 2015 were left stranded in their homes as flood waters rose as high as nine feet.

Scores of residents had to be rescued and evacuated.

While hundreds turned to emergency shelters for accommodation, it was later learned that the vast majority of shelters on the southeastern islands did not open.

The damage caused by Hurricane Matthew, which impacted the northern islands last October, also saw hundreds of Bahamians in dire need of assistance.

Many lost their homes, particularly in Grand Bahama, and needed immediate shelter.

Quant-Forbes said the department recognizes the great need in times of disaster, however, she reminded residents that “going into a shelter is not going into a five-star resort”.

“A lot of times people come into shelters and they expect everything to be at their fingertips.

“We ask you to bring your needs. Bring your food. Bring your water. Bring your medication.

“Bring whatever it is you feel you need to sit out this storm in the shelter.

“...We will meet you, but you need to come prepared as best you can.”

Quant-Forbes added that her department is ready and committed to help residents and visitors in The Bahamas.