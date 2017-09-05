Two charged in Bimini drug bust

Two men arrested on Friday in connection with a $2.3 million cocaine seizure off Bimini were denied a charge of cocaine possession with intent to supply yesterday.

Valdez Edgecombe, 38, and Michael John Roberts Jr., 31, both of Bimini, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes over the seizure of 157 kilos of cocaine on a boat off North Bimini on September 1.

The men were represented by attorneys Jerone Roberts and Jomo Campbell.

Forbes remanded them to prison until their trial, which is set to begin on November 6.

The magistrate advised them of their right to seek bail in the Supreme Court.