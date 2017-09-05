More than $50M in hurricane repairs still outstanding

With the country facing the threat of another major storm, more than $50 million worth of work to rebuild from Hurricane Matthew remains outstanding, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Director Captain Stephen Russell estimated yesterday.

Russell noted that the rebuilding program to assist homeowners whose properties sustained damage became subject to review following the general election.

“The reconstruction program in North Andros, New Providence and Grand Bahama [is] progressing very slowly," he said in response to questions from The Nassau Guardian at an emergency preparedness briefing for Hurricane Irma at police headquarters.

“Immediately after the election we had to make the adjustments and evaluate how the funds are being expended for the program.

“As soon as we are happy with the state of how funds would have been expended, then we would hope to get the go-ahead to continue the repair and reconstruction program.

“We have the numbers [of people] who need some assistance.

“We have some estimated costs to carry out the program, which could well run into [an] excess of $50 million.

“So, there is a need for funding, and once we have the channels of funding, we hope to continue the program as rapidly as we possibly can.

“Again, we know that we now have another hurricane upon us; but again, we have to wait until we are clear of this event, Hurricane Irma, and the funding is channeled towards us to continue the program.”

Russell was asked how many families remain vulnerable and to what extent.

He said the threat of a category three storm makes everyone vulnerable to some degree.

“With a category three storm there [are] high winds and surges... of 15 feet and over. So we are all vulnerable on these small islands and coastal states,” the director said.

The government has pledged to conduct a forensic audit of hurricane relief expenditure by the former administration.

In January, then Minister of Labour Shane Gibson, who oversaw relief spending, provided a breakdown on how the government spent the $150 million it borrowed for hurricane relief and rebuilding.

Tens of millions of dollars was spent on clean-up efforts on New Providence and the Family Islands, according to Gibson.

Over $1 million was issued in cash vouchers, while the government provided approximately $3.7 million in material and labor assistance.

Contracts to repair government buildings exceeded $20 million, Gibson noted.

The cost of repair to government buildings, infrastructure and roads on Andros and Grand Bahama, was estimated at $20 million.

According to Gibson, 106 families were displaced as a result of Matthew.

In May, just weeks after the election, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis noted that several families remained displaced and unprepared to weather another storm.

He urged departmental heads and staff to redouble their efforts to assist Bahamians impacted by Hurricanes Matthew and Joaquin and complete all repairs in progress.

He requested that NEMA provide him with a report on the remaining homes to be repaired.

“I am aware that you have not commenced your new housing program since Matthew,” Minnis said in May.

“I hope you can start to rebuild homes shortly, as I understand a number of people are without homes.

“We have much work to do, much work to do, as we must redouble our efforts in the shortest period of time, bring relief and comfort to those who are hurting.”

Hurricane Matthew impacted thousands of Bahamians and caused an estimated $600 million worth of damage, while Hurricane Joaquin caused an estimated $200 million in damage, according to Christie administration officials.