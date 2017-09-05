Ex-banker charged in BPL theft

Police yesterday filed fraud charges against a former bank employee accused of defrauding Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) of over $1 million over a four-month period.

Former CIBC FirstCaribbean employee Reno Bethel, 34, of Tropical Gardens, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes facing one count of conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses, 23 counts of fraud by false pretenses and 23 counts of receiving.

Bethel, who is represented by Wayne Munroe, QC, and Jomo Campbell, elected to have his case tried before Forbes instead of in the Supreme Court before a judge and jury.

Prosecutors allege that Bethel, while concerned with others, conspired to commit fraud by false pretenses from January 27 to May 5, 2017.

It is further alleged that Bethel fraudulently obtained $1,034,478 from Bahamas Power and Light’s Scotiabank account while at the JFK branch of CIBC.

Bethel faces the alternative charge of receiving the same amount, knowing that it was appropriated by an offense.

Forbes remanded Bethel to prison as he lacks jurisdiction to consider bail for the offenses. He was advised of his right to seek bail before a Supreme Court judge.

Bethel returns to court on November 8 for his trial.

Although ASP Clifford Daxon appeared for the Crown at the arraignment, he said that a representative from the Office of the Attorney General might handle the trial.