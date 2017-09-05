With The Bahamas facing the threat of Hurricane Irma, a category four hurricane projected to intensify, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday assured residents that the government and all relevant agencies are organized and prepared to deal with Irma’s potential impact.

Based on its current course, Irma could affect the southern islands by Thursday evening.

As of 6 p.m. yesterday, Irma was moving west at 13 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds around 130 miles per hour.

It is expected to move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands tonight.

The weather system spans over 200 miles in diameter, according to forecasters.

At an emergency preparedness briefing attended by a cadre of governmental officials at Police Headquarters yesterday, the prime minister warned that Irma poses a serious threat to the country.

He urged residents to make all preparations, and insisted that “given our recent experience with hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew, it is imperative that we are proactive”.

“The threat of Irma must be taken seriously,” Minnis said.

“While property must be secured, material possessions can be replaced.

“The priority is to take precautions to save lives and to minimize the risk of harm and injury.

“Depending on the track of the storm, there may need to be evacuations to shelters or other secure locations. Life is precious.

“We must make every effort to preserve and protect life, including the elderly, the indigent and other vulnerable individuals.”

A hurricane warning is in place for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Maarten and St. Bartholomew, while a hurricane watch is in effect for Guadeloupe, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

According to Minnis, the government will do all in its power to ensure the country is prepared.

He said the government is acting with an “abundance of caution” and while it is hoped that the country is not adversely affected by Hurricane Irma, “the best course of action is to be well-prepared in advance”.

“Even as the government [takes] the necessary precautions to prepare for Hurricane Irma, I want to stress the need for preparation by the general public and private institutions,” the prime minister said.

Minnis also advised residents to closely monitor the storm via radio, television and “reliable” sources on social media.

Reports of deaths on Long Island were widely circulated on social media in the aftermath of Hurricane Joaquin in October 2015, but proved to be fictitious.

“Bahamians and residents should avoid relying on sources of information which may be questionable or unreliable, especially potentially fake information circulated through social media,” Minnis said.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is expected to test launch its national alert system today.

NEMA officials noted that the process of supplies being diverted to the Family Islands is ongoing.

According to officials, contractors are on stand-by to assist with clearing roads if the need arises and appropriate vector control chemicals have been sent to the Family Islands given the anticipated rain levels.

Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Tellis Bethel said teams of defense force officers have been stationed on Inagua, Bimini and Grand Bahama and more are en route to other Family Islands to assist in the coordination of storm preparedness, as well as supervising relief shelters.

Acting Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson assured that authorities will be on-hand to assist with any emergency and will continue to closely monitor the capital to ensure looting and theft does not arise.

The prime minister again warned retailers and wholesalers about price gouging and hoarding items for profiteering, noting that he has instructed the Price Control Commission to undergo a strict supervision exercise and suspected violations will be reported to the Office of the Attorney General.

Officials also advised the public to begin considering relief efforts, noting that residents of the Family Islands have historically been more vulnerable.

Hurricane Joaquin ravaged the southern islands two years ago.

The process to recovery for the scores of families impacted has been slow, officials acknowledged.

Many residents in the northern islands such as Grand Bahama have yet to rebound from the devastating impact of Hurricane Matthew last October.