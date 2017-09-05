Irma now an 'extremely dangerous' category 5 hurricane

Packing winds near 175 miles per hour (mph), Hurricane Irma has strengthened into an “extremely dangerous” category five hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has forecasted that it will begin impacting The Bahamas later this week.

A warning has been issued for the Leeward Islands, which are expected to feel the brunt of the storm later today and tomorrow.

Meantime, local officials are advising residents to prepare themselves and their properties.

NHC forecasters have advised that Irma will remain a major hurricane over the next few days.

“Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category four or five hurricane during the next couple of days,” according to NHC’s advisory, issued at 8 a.m.

“Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 45 milers from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 milers.”

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis warned yesterday that Hurricane Irma may pose a “direct and serious” threat to The Bahamas.

“Given our recent experience with Hurricane Matthew and Joaquin, it is imperative that we are proactive,” Minnis said during a National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) press conference at the Royal Bahamas Police Force Headquarters.

The powerful storm is about 270 miles east of Antigua and is moving west at near 14 mph. It is expected to turn west-northwest tonight.