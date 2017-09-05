Date:
Hurricane Watch issued for Southeastern Bahamas


Published: Sep 05, 2017

As the “potentially catastrophic” Hurricane Irma continues to churn towards The Bahamas, the government issued a hurricane watch for the southeastern islands.

The watch is in effect for Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, Inagua, Mayaguana and Ragged Island. These islands could begin to feel the impact of the storm in about 48 hours.

Packing winds near 180 miles per hour (mph), Hurricane Irma is an “extremely dangerous” category five hurricane, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) warned.

“Residents in the Southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands should continue to make preparations as they can begin to experience the effects of Hurricane Irma by Thursday afternoon,” a NEMA statement said.

“Residents throughout the remainder of The Bahamas are advised to seriously begin making preparation for Hurricane Irma should the need arise.”

“…Irma is an extremely dangerous category five hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

“Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category four or five hurricane during the next couple of days,” the NEMA statement said.

At 11 a.m., the powerful storm was about 225 miles east of Antigua and was moving west at near 14 mph. It is expected to turn west-northwest tonight.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 160 miles from the center.

 

 

