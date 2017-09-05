Minnis issues evacuation order ahead of ‘monster’ hurricane

Branding Hurricane Irma a “monster”, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced tonight that emergency evacuations in Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay and Ragged Island will begin tomorrow.

“We are facing one of the potentially severest natural disasters in the modern history of The Bahamas,” Minnis said during a national address at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Hurricane Irma may be one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded. On its current path, Hurricane Irma, which is currently a dangerous Category five storm, with sustained winds of approximately 185 miles per hour, poses a dire threat to Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay (MICAL) and Ragged Island.

“Because of the potential catastrophic effect and the potential loss of life resulting from Hurricane Irma… the government has taken the decision to institute an emergency evacuation to New Providence for the residents of MICAL and Ragged Island. The emergency evacuation will begin early tomorrow morning and will be conducted by airlift.

“To underscore the threat posed by Hurricane Irma, I note that this is the largest evacuation in the history of the country. We are advising in the strongest possible terms that the residents of MICAL and Ragged Island comply with the evacuation of their respective islands.

“Let me be very clear: those who refuse to evacuate place themselves in potentially great danger from this monster hurricane, including from dangerously strong and high storm surge, which is one of the greatest threats from a hurricane.

“…Do not be foolish and try to brave out this monster storm. The price you may pay for not evacuating is your life or serious physical harm.”

Minnis warned that emergency personnel and assistance will be unavailable in the immediate aftermath of the storm in MICAL. He added that rescue and recovery efforts could take some time to commence.

He encouraged evacuees to take official identification, clothing, toiletries and medication.

Minnis also asked them to contact family members, friends, or church organizations to provide accommodations.

He said those who cannot find a safe place to stay will be housed at the Kendal G. L Isaacs Gymnasium, which is a shelter.

He said the gym will be secured by members of the police force.

Irma also poses a severe risk to the central Bahamas, Minnis added, though no evacuation order was given for those islands.