Bahamasair Evacuation Schedule

Bahamasair wishes to advise the traveling public that due to the movement of Hurricane Irma, the airline has adjusted its regular domestic schedule to assist the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) with evacuations from Islands in the Southern Bahamas.

Evacuation flights will commence at 6 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday 6th September 2017). In conjunction with NEMA, Bahamasair will carry out the evacuations as follows: ACKLINS/CROOKED ISLAND - Bahamsair will only fly to Acklins on Wednesday. This flight is expected to arrive on island at 9:45am. In conjunction with NEMA, alternative flights are arranged for the residents of Crooked Island.

MAYAGUANA - Bahamasair will operate two (70 seat aircraft) flights to Mayaguana on Wednesday with both flights arriving at 1:30 p.m.

INAGUA - Bahamasair will operate five (120 seat aircraft) flights out of Inagua on Wednesday using its 737-500 jets. Flights are scheduled to arrive on the island at 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

LONG ISLAND & SAN SALVADOR - Flights to these islands will operate separately arriving on each respective island at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

PROVIDENCIALES - Our regularly scheduled Thursday flight, has been adjusted and will now operate on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Bahamasair asks that all persons wishing to fly out to please be at the respective airport at least one hour prior to departure. Passengers are also asked to pack lightly as a one bag limit will be enforced.

Bahamasair will provide further updates as necessary.



