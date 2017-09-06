Ministry of Education Update

Based on advice from The Meteorological Office, The Ministry of Education announces the following school closures:

Public schools in the MICAL district closed yesterday, Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

These islands included: INAGUA, MAYAGUANA, ACKLINS, CROOKED ISLAND and RAGGED ISLAND.

SCHOOLS ON ALL OTHER ISLANDS WILL REMAIN OPEN AND ALERT ABOUT POSSIBLE FUTURE SCHOOL CLOSURES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

The Ministry of Education will make a decision this morning as to school closures in the Central Bahamas, based on reports from the Bahamas Meteorological Office.

The Hurricane is still a long way from the Northern Bahamas and therefore schools in this area will not be closed.

We will keep you informed through our official website, (ministryofeducationbahamas.com) along with our MOE social media platforms.

https://www.facebook.com/ministryofeducationbah/

https://twitter.com/BahamasMoe

Continue to stay safe in the upcoming days and ensure that seasonal hurricane precautions have been addressed.

The public is encouraged to disregard any other notices from unofficial sources.



