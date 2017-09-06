NHC: Irma could trigger life threatening flash floods

Hurricane Irma is projected to dump up to 20 inches of rain in isolated areas in the southern Bahamas and could trigger life-threatening flash floods, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has warned.

The advisory comes as the government issued a hurricane warning for Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay and Ragged Island.

A hurricane watch is now in effort for the Central Bahamas.

Last night, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis issued an emergency evacuation order for residents living in the southern Bahamas. He warned that those who refuse to leave could be putting their lives at risk.

The eye of the potentially catastrophic category five Hurricane Irma was passing over St. Marteen, NHC said in its 8 a.m. advisory.

“Hurricane conditions are expected in the warning area in the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands beginning Thursday night,” NHC advised.

“Hurricane and tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area in Haiti by early Thursday and in the central Bahamas by Friday.”

The powerful storm is moving west north west at 16 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds remain near 185 mph with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

In addition to heavy rainfall, the NHC said also warned of sea swells: "Swells generated by Irma will affect the northern Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the southeastern Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, and portions of the southeast coast of the United States during the next several days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”



