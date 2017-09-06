Pintard: Grand Bahama is ready

Grand Bahama will be ready for the passing of Hurricane Irma, charged Marco City MP and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard yesterday, while appealing to members of the business, religious and civic community to assist Grand Bahama residents with their remaining preparations.

“We just had a meeting with all of the stakeholders [where] the entire disaster management committee in Grand Bahama met,” Pintard told the media at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“The meeting was chaired by the minister with responsibility for Grand Bahama out of the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwasi Thompson.

“We got an update on the state of readiness of all of the respective agencies.

“We are confident we are going to be ready.

“We have been communicating with members of the public asking them to make all of the necessary preparations.

“Bahamians, we have a long history with hurricanes and I think we clearly understand the potential damage, so as you can see people are very diligent, going to stores, making the required preparations.

“I would appeal to the corporate community, churches, civic organizations, to the extent that you are able to assist residents in battening up, because it is extremely tough in Grand Bahama.

“Some residents will not be able to afford the required lumber to prepare.

“Some residents are still in the midst of repairing their roof from the last hurricane and so we are especially concerned and we are doing everything that we can to assist at the constituency level and, of course, throughout the island of Grand Bahama.”

Hurricane Matthew caused widespread devastation throughout Grand Bahama.

The hardest hit communities in Grand Bahama were West End, Hunters, Pinder’s Point, Lewis Yard and Eight Mile Rock as a powerful storm surge rushed into homes and other structures.

The entire island was without power supply and water for several days.

The economy remains challenged as many continue to recover from last year’s storm.

Speaking in his capacity as Minister of Youth Sports and Culture, Pintard also addressed concerns for the crane and other hazardous materials at the baseball field construction site on Bahamas Games Blvd. in New Providence and its possible threat during Hurricane Irma.

“The company that is managing that site, they are making all of the necessary preparations to make sure the site and, by extension, the community is secure,” he said.

“So over the course of the day they will advise on the timetable that they are going to take care of the crane and any other matters, relative to the site, so I don’t think the public will have any cause for concern.”

Based on its current course, Irma could affect the southern islands by Thursday evening.