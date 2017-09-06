Man fined for threatening cop

A 36-year-old man was yesterday fined $1,000 for threatening an off-duty cop.

Lamont Bullard, of Amos Ferguson Street, pleaded guilty to threats of death at his arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

Bullard saw Sergeant Earl Johnson at a club on Rosedale Street on September 2 and said, “You see how y’all police is dead? If I had my gun on me, I would have shot you.”

Johnson reported the matter and Bullard was arrested.

In court, Bullard apologized for his actions and claimed that the conduct was out of character for him.

McKinney gave Bullard the option of paying the fine or spending one year in prison.

He has also been ordered to stay out of trouble for a year. If he breaches this order, Bullard will be fined $2,500 or serve one year in prison.