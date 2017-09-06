Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Breaking News:

Man fined for threatening cop
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Sep 06, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A 36-year-old man was yesterday fined $1,000 for threatening an off-duty cop.

Lamont Bullard, of Amos Ferguson Street, pleaded guilty to threats of death at his arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

Bullard saw Sergeant Earl Johnson at a club on Rosedale Street on September 2 and said, “You see how y’all police is dead? If I had my gun on me, I would have shot you.”

Johnson reported the matter and Bullard was arrested.

In court, Bullard apologized for his actions and claimed that the conduct was out of character for him.

McKinney gave Bullard the option of paying the fine or spending one year in prison.

He has also been ordered to stay out of trouble for a year. If he breaches this order, Bullard will be fined $2,500 or serve one year in prison.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links