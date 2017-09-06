Court rejects murder convict’s sentence challenge

The Supreme Court yesterday rejected a murder convict’s second attempt to have his life sentence altered.

Ricardo Farrington was initially sentenced to hang in 1992 for the shooting death of Renard Ferguson at Soldier Road in 1990.

However, the sentence was later commuted to life by the Privy Council due to delays in carrying out the punishment.

Supreme Court Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns read the judgment of now retired Justice Roger Gomez, who heard Farrington’s matter in 2015.

Gomez noted that former Senior Justice Jon Isaacs in 2012 rejected another application by Farrington challenging the indeterminate nature of his life sentence.

Gomez said, “The highest court in The Bahamas has sentenced the applicant to life. Though it is an indeterminate sentence, I am unable to find any breaches of any articles or provisions in our constitution.”

However, he noted that the governor general has the “discretionary power to discharge a convict early”.

“This may be an avenue that you may choose to pursue.”

Sonia Timothy appeared for Farrington and Cassie Bethel appeared for the Crown.