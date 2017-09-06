Police adjusting operational strategy in response to crime

Following a spate of shootings on Monday night that resulted in the deaths of two people, Acting Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson yesterday announced that the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) will be implementing a 24-hour incident room to tackle crime.

The first shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Abner Street, Fox Hill, police said.

According to reports, a man and woman were sitting in a yard when the occupants in a dark colored vehicle pulled up and shot them before speeding off.

Both victims were transported to hospital where they remained in stable condition.

The second shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Madeira Street.

Police said a man and a woman were attempting to make a deposit at a bank when they were approached by two men armed with handguns.

The men shot the victims and robbed them of a deposit bag before speeding off in a dark colored vehicle.

The man died on the scene and the woman was taken to hospital where she was in critical condition.

The third shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Croton Street, Pinewood Gardens.

Police reported that a man had just pulled up to his residence when the occupants of a dark colored vehicle pulled up and shot him before speeding off.

The man died in hospital yesterday morning.

Police could not say whether the incidents are connected.

The murder count for the year is 98.

During a press conference at the Central Detective Unit, Ferguson said, “We have revised our operational strategy, effective immediately, realizing that crime is dynamic.

“It becomes necessary from time to time to review current strategies because the criminal element [is] finding innovative ways to commit crimes.

“Therefore, a 24-hour incident room has been set up at the Central Detective Unit.

“This unit will receive calls from members of the public who may have information and this information will be managed so that the matters can be effectively and efficiently investigated.

“It’s impact will be felt and seen.

“While we are following significant leads in some of these incidents, I can say that two males are in custody for the overnight shooting in Palmdale and we feel very good in respect to where we are with our investigations.

“There are far too many people moving around this island with illegal and deadly weapons.

“You the wider public know exactly who they are, so we are depending on you to provide this information to us before you or your families are affected.

“However, the Royal Bahamas Police Force will continue to do its part.

“We will remain vigilant and focused; therefore, lawless and criminal behavior will not be tolerated.”

The contacts for the incident room are; 502-9969, 502-9971 and 502-9904.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames, who also addressed the shootings, insisted that the government “will find a solution to this problem, at least to begin to work towards bringing [those] numbers down”.

“There is no doubt that the numbers in terms of homicides continue to be a cause of concern,“ said Dames, outside the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

“We recognize that it would be.

“As I continue to say, there is no quick fix to this.

“We've been, as a country, dealing with this now for more than a decade but we intend to find a solution to it and we understand it will not take the police alone.

“The police have been doing their work. There are areas that they certainly have to look at improving.

“But outside of that, they have been making arrests, they have been seizing firearms, they've been putting these individuals before the courts.

“We now need to ensure that every other arm comes together and works collectively so that we can begin to see a positive decline in numbers.”

Dames said members of the Cabinet have formed a committee to take a holistic, multidisciplinary, multi-agency approach to the crime problem.

“We have been making some significant strides in formatting a strategy that we had promised the Bahamian people that we should be coming out with very shortly,” he said.