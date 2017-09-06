Hanna-Martin slams govt on crime

Shadow Minister of National Security Glenys Hanna-Martin yesterday accused the Minnis administration of failing to keep Bahamians safe.

“We are reminded of the trite irony of the attractive political ad of the now minister of national security where he guaranteed that under the FNM, Bahamians will feel safe in their homes,” Hanna-Martin said.

“Where is that smug guarantee now?

“It must be clear to all that this worrying dilemma of violence in our country is not the subject of some prideful political stance.

“It is both destructive and complex at the same time.

“It impinges on multiple factors, including the apparent ease of availability of guns, the severe economic pressures bearing down on many people, the substandard physical conditions people are forced to live in and the deprivation suffered by many of our children.”

Hanna-Martin insisted that the “epidemic of violence” requires the government to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders to develop a comprehensive plan that will yield results, as a matter of grave urgency.

“The official opposition stands ready to collaborate in this national emergency,” she said.

Hanna-Martin’s statement came after several shootings in New Providence on Tuesday night.

Two people were left dead and three in hospital.

Senator Fred Mitchell, in a statement of his own, also addressed the crime issue in Fox Hill and called on the government to act.

Responding to criticisms of the government’s efforts thus far, Dames said, “These shootings and homicides didn't just start on May 10 and for anyone to even look at that and say the crime strategies are failing, we've been at this for three months.

“We came into office with high murder rates.”

In 2015, 146 murders were recorded — the highest on record.

There were more than 500 murders during the five-year term of the Christie administration.

The previous record was 127 in 2011.

Ninety-eight murders have been recorded in The Bahamas already for 2017.

“The question is what do we do to begin to work with the community to bring those numbers down,” Dame said.

“I can't get involved in the politics of this situation. The election [is] over.

“We're all Bahamians now. We must work together collectively to find solutions to these problems.

“And I can assure you that as a government, day in and day out, we are looking at ways to work toward mitigating this problem and we're determined to do so.”