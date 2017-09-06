MOE: All public schools to close today

Based on advice from The Meteorological Office, The Ministry of Education announces the following:

As of 3 p.m. today, September 6, 2017, when all public schools throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas close, they will remain closed until further notice.

Continue to stay safe in the upcoming days and ensure that seasonal hurricane precautions have been addressed.

We will continue to keep you informed through our official website, (ministryofeducationbahamas.com) along with our MOE social media platforms.

https://www.facebook.com/ministryofeducationbah/

https://twitter.com/BahamasMoe

These should be your first points of reference as it may prove difficult to place radio announcements in a timely fashion.

THE PUBLIC IS ENCOURAGED TO DISREGARD ANY OTHER 'NOTICES' FROM UNOFFICIAL SOURCES.



