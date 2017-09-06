Shelter prep moves into high gear

With Hurricane Irma barreling toward The Bahamas, officials were speedily preparing hurricane shelters in various islands yesterday.

In New Providence, there are 24 shelters.

The Salvation Army’s Mackey Street location was among those being prepared.

Major Clarence Ingram, Salvation Army divisional commander for The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos, said workers spent the day shopping for much needed food and supplies.

While the shelter can accommodate 75 people, Ingram said officials would not turn anyone away.

“Usually, at a time like this, we just go out and buy what we need and then we would rely on donations as well to help us through after the initial impact,” Ingram said.

“In the preparation time, there is really no time to go out and seek donations.

“We try to make sure everything is in place.

“For now, we will wait until we can augment supplies with further donations.”

Officials at the shelter plan to provide hot meals and clothes if necessary.

On Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, officials at Hillview Seventh Day Adventist Church, which has a maximum capacity of 250 people, were also preparing for the storm.

Senior Pastor C. Melvin Lewis said during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Joaquin in 2015, the church saw up to twice as many people.

Yesterday, church officials spent $1,000 to purchase food and supplies.

“Last year, we had about 400 people at the shelter,” Lewis said.

“We probably will have that amount again this year.

“This hurricane, I know people are preparing for it and we are ready to help them.”

Lewis said it is important for churches to step up and assist the community in times of need and not solely rely on the government.

“All of our churches are community centers,” he said.

“We’re not just open on the Sabbath, but anytime there is a need in the community we are open to help.”

He encouraged Bahamians to keep the faith and to use wisdom.

“We believe in God,” said Lewis, referring to the Bahamian people.

“We have this hope and we believe God will take us through this.

“I’m saying to the public that yes, the hurricane is a scary time. I don’t like it either, but I believe God will take us through.

“We must have faith. We must call upon Him and He will take us through this.

“So my brothers and sisters, do not fear because we have the faith. We believe.”

The Bahamas Red Cross Society sent supplies to Family Islands from the start of the hurricane season, according to Director General Caroline Turnquest.

Turnquest said her team focused on more proactive ways to deal with hurricanes although they are still prepared to assist Bahamians across the islands in the aftermath.

“With regard to the Family Islands, we have prepositioned supplies to them in the first week of July,” Turnquest said.

“We’ve completed all our Family Islands where we have our member groups and leaders in those islands.

“Here, we have been busy meeting with our disaster team and since the notice that the hurricane may very well come this way we have put our team on notice and we have the necessary parties and made sure our staff and volunteers are secured and ready.

“We’ve been busy ordering supplies to add to the ones at the warehouse.”

The Red Cross plans to distribute food parcels, tarp, hygiene kits, blankets, portable stoves and flashlights among other items.